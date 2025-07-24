Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, humid, P.M. storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Heat index values today will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect TODAY from 11 A.M. until 8 P.M. for most of West Michigan. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a stalling front this afternoon could provide some heat relief. A few of those storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds. West Michigan included in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms. Even after the front passes, muggy air remains in place through the weekend and into early next week. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon/evening showers/storms. Some may be strong to marginally severe with gusty winds. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index 98 to 105. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening shower/storms, otherwise mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Winds west/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered showers/storms, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy. Chance of morning showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

