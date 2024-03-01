Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly clear skies, cool temperatures, and a breeze are in the forecast for West Michigan tonight. If you aren't a fan of the cold, you won't have to wait too long for a warm up. Temperatures will climb each day in West Michigan through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Friday, the mid/upper 50s Saturday, and the mid/upper 60s on Sunday. Each day will also feature some sunshine and a breeze. The next chance of rain in West Michigan returns late Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Clouds thicken in the mid/late afternoon as another system passes to our south/east. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning cloud cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm with record high temperatures likely. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

