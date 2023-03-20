Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A quiet morning in store for West Michigan with temps kicking off in the 30s. Today will bring partly cloudy skies and the Vernal Equinox. Spring officially arrives at 5:24 P.M today. It's the exact time when the sun is directly overhead of the equator giving most locations around the globe "equal days and equal nights" with about 12 hours of each. Grand Rapids achieves a 12 hour day and 12 hour night a few days earlier, because we are south of the 45th parallel! The forecast flips a switch immediately to spring like weather with temperatures rising into the 50s midweek. Chances of rain showers move in on Wednesday and could linger into Thursday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: First official day of Astronomical Spring! Partly cloudy morning, mostly cloudy evening and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Rain moves in overnight. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Heaviest rain will be earlier in the day. Highs near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

