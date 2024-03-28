Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure builds into the region today and tomorrow bringing sunshine back to the state. Expect breezy and cool conditions with highs only in the lower 40s today, but warmer on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will thicken later on Friday and we may start to see some showers develop after midnight into Saturday morning. Our best chance of showers this weekend occurs Saturday morning through about midday, but a few sprinkles and continued gloomy conditions are likely through Saturday evening. Drier conditions return on Easter Sunday, but more shower chances arrive Sunday night into Monday. They may continue into Tuesday as well. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Winds diminish. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken in the evening and overnight. Warmer too! Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly through about midday. Lighter lingering showers or drizzle possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry during the day. Rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A thunderstorm also possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube