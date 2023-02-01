Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Grand Rapids has eclipsed its seasonal snowfall average of 77.6", seeing 81.1" through January 31. A frigid start to our morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Temperatures slightly rebound today into the 20s but still will feel like the teens. Sunshine is back again today and even continuing into Thursday with more sunshine. An approaching cold front Thursday evening keeps Friday’s daytime highs in the teens again with another brief blast of Arctic air. Late Thursday night into Friday we may see another round of light snow with minor accumulations of an inch or less. Into next week, temps will be back above freezing with rain possible on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the teens feeling like single digits.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers later in the day and evening/overnight hours as another Arctic cold front arrives. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Becoming breezy too.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light lake effect snow. Highs in the mid teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

