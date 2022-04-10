Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It's a cold frosty start to our Palm Sunday with morning lows in the 20s. High pressure will deliver mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Through this week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's also a chance for 70 on Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, we expect a few passing showers and thunderstorms with only minor chances of some being strong to severe. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY / PALM SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers, perhaps some embedded thunder too. Mild with lows in the middle 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Sharply warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of P.M. and night showers and storms. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

