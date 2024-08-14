Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today along with warm conditions. There will be a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower in inland locations (along/east of U.S. 131). We will be in the 80s for highs today, but start to cool tomorrow with extensive cloud cover and precipitation chances increasing. We have MARGINAL severe weather chances Thursday/Thursday night, and Friday/Friday night. Some isolated hail or wind is possible with some of these storm cells, but anything widespread or prolonged is unlikely. Things will get a bit more unsettled as an upper level low pressure system moves into the region for the weekend. Over the course of a few days, we may see up to about an inch or so of rain. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Clouds thicken towards daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. There may be a few lighter showers in the morning, with steadier rain likely holding off until the P.M. hours. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

