Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today looks beautiful and less humid, although still warm. After a small chance for a few showers tonight into Monday morning (especially northeast of Grand Rapids), we're back to a dry, sunny and comfortable weather pattern. Most outdoor plans look great going into next week with highs falling back into the mid/upper 70s. Also of note; while some areas picked up several inches of rain this week, many did not. What that amounts to -- is we are still in a drought for most of the area and I don't see much widespread relief on the way. Please be careful with any burning or campfires in the weeks to come and be sure to check on any burn restrictions in your area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid, but still warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few light showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially north/east of Grand Rapids. Lows around 60. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: A few light lingering early morning clouds and showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

