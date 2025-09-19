Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The warmest stretch of September, and possibly the rest of 2025, is coming to end this weekend. Highs today will warm into the lower 80s with more dry air behind a cold front that moved through late Thursday. A warm front later Saturday will provide the best widespread rain chance also leading into Monday, with more seasonable temperatures to follow. Fall begins 2:19 P.M. Monday! Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds east at 10 to 15.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY (FALL EQUINOX arrives at 2:19 P.M.): Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

