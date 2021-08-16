Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today we may add a few clouds during the afternoon, but the nice stretch of West Michigan weather will continue with seasonable temperatures. The humidity slowly climbs this week, becoming more noticeable Tuesday into Wednesday. By midweek there may be enough moisture that a few late day showers or storms will build with daytime heating. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. Currently, nothing looks to be severe. Expect middle 80s for much of the mid to late week time frame.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. East to northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storms chances. Humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

