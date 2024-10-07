Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of this upcoming week will be on the dry and quiet side with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be running a little cooler than last week. That said, overall there are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid 60s. Morning lows will be on the chilly side this week. There is a frost potential for West Michigan as lows likely will dip into the mid/upper 30s in spots. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remains on Lake Michigan through this afternoon with waves running about 4 to 6 feet. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of an A.M. shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

