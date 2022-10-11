Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sunshine kicks off our Tuesday with cloud cover building in the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures become even warmer today with highs in the low/mid 70s. Today will be our warmest day of the week! Our next system develops and arrives this evening lasting into Wednesday and Thursday. The day with the most rain will be Wednesday! In addition to the chance of showers, the winds will be ramping up this evening/night through Thursday and temperatures will sharply drop. By the end of the week, daytime high temperatures drop to the upper 40s. Another low pressure system dives in from the northwest on Sunday, providing another round of scattered rain showers and cool air. Keep your rain gear handy this week! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Increasing P.M. clouds. Chance of evening showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES on Lake Michigan with a GALE WARNING this evening. Waves building to 5 to 7 feet late in the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing this evening and overnight. A rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Windy too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with lake effect rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

