Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure builds in today leading to a beautiful start to the work week! Today will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Temperatures become even warmer on Tuesday with highs rebounding back to the lower 70s. Our next larger system arrives Tuesday evening with scattered showers and strong winds possible on Wednesday and Thursday. With this larger system comes another drop in temperatures! By the end of the week, daytime high temperatures drop to the lower 50s. Another low pressure system dives in from the northwest on Sunday, providing another round of scattered rain showers and cool air. Keep your rain gear handy this week! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds south/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing P.M. clouds. Chance of late afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with lake effect rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

