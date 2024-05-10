Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low/mid 60s. A line of showers will develop late tonight (probably after midnight), providing the chance of some semi-widespread light rain into early Saturday morning. The majority of rain will come to a close by mid-morning, but a pop-up shower/storm is possible in the afternoon under partly sunny, breezy conditions. midday Saturday. Mother's Day is Sunday! Skies look dry for the daytime hours with comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s. More showers and unsettled weather arrive next week beginning Monday, but highs will be back in the low/mid 70s. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for a few light showers. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible in the morning. Breezy with some afternoon clearing likely. A pop-up shower/storm in the afternoon is possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY/MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of a showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

