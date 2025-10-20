Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dry air is finally working into West Michigan following what was a very wet weekend. Most areas picked up a solid 1 to 2" of rain. This much needed rain will help chip away at the moderate to severe drought that has built into most of the Lower Peninsula. Sunshine returns today with highs around 60. More rain showers are possible after midnight tonight into Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, a sharply cooler pattern sets up this week with highs mainly in the 50s. We will also feel breezy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday and conditions will be somewhat blustery with the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Later this week, we'll have frost possibilities again in the morning hours, especially Friday and Saturday mornings. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy this evening, but clouds thicken overnight with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few morning showers possible. More afternoon/evening showers possible, with the chance of a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold with rain showers likely. Highs only in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A few morning showers possible, otherwise partly sunny and cool in the afternoon. Highs 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A chance of morning showers, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

