Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of this upcoming week will be on the dry and quiet side with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be running a little cooler than last week. That said, overall there are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid 60s. Morning lows will be on the chilly side this week. There is a frost potential for West Michigan as lows likely will dip into the mid/upper 30s in spots. Our next shower chance arrives on Sunday. Hurricane Milton continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico with a track expected late Wednesday into west central Florida around Tampa. Click here to get more from the National Hurricane center on this monster storm. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows around 40. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an A.M. shower. Highs around 70.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube