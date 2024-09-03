Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Meteorological Fall started this week. Cooler temperatures are in store as we begin this week, but we'll gradually work back into the 80s, but it won't last long. We'll see temps in the 70s again today, but 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Things become a bit more unsettled Thursday night/Friday as a system swings through and cools us down into the 60s this weekend. We'll have shower and a few thunderstorm chances Thursday night into Friday as an upper level low may form over the Great Lakes. That keeps the chance for a few showers around on Saturday, but hopefully the system lifts out by Sunday. Have a pleasant Labor Day. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows around 50. Winds southeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers develop late night into Friday. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool with a chance of showers. Highs only in the mid 60s.

