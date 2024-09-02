Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Meteorological Fall started September 1st! Cooler temperatures are in store as we begin this week, but we'll gradually work back into the 80s, but it won't last long. Today will only be in the low/mid 70s, but there won't be much wind, so it will be quite comfortable as Lake Michigan waves calm. We'll start to warm things back up into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, then things become a bit more unsettled Thursday night/Friday as a system swings through and cools us down into the 60s by next weekend. We'll have shower and a few thunderstorm chances Thursday night into Friday as an upper level low may form over the Great Lakes. That keeps the chance for a shower around on Saturday, but hopefully the system lifts out by Sunday. Have a pleasant Labor Day. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY/LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lighter winds too. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. \

