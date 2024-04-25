Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect through 8 a.m. this morning. Look for areas of frost and freezing temperatures. Hopefully you covered the tender vegetation. Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are on tap for today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Rain is set to return late in the day (evening) on Friday as temperatures climb to the middle 60s. We will warm into the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday, along with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of which could be on the strong side on Saturday with wind and hail as the primary threats. Winds will ramp up too. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Some areas of frost. Lows in the low/mid 30s. East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. Rain develops in the evening. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe. Windy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

