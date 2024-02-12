Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sunshine returns today! We will get back to lower 40s for daytime highs, which might feel chilly compared to what we've had last week, but still well above average for February. Valentines day looks to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies! We will watch for the timing of a clipper system bringing mostly snow but some rain mixing in on Thursday this week. This system will bring a strong wind for Thursday and Friday, as well as highs near freezing for the weekend. Early indications are that about 1" to 3" of snow may be possible along/north of I-96. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube