Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure will result in a quiet and dry weather pattern through this afternoon. A cold front will gradually push through the region Friday night and Saturday morning, at which point a few showers are possible, but there won't be much. Temps will drop back a few degrees on Saturday before rising again to finish the weekend. Over the next week, Sunday and Monday may prove to be the warmest with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our next best chance for showers and storms will arrive next week Tuesday and Wednesday. It's also worth noting; temps may cool off rather substantially by the end of next week.

***Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Now on Wednesday, we actually have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. This is because we measure sunrise from the first part of the sun above the horizon and sunset as the last bit of sun before it dips below the horizon. Additionally, light bends. Those 2 reasons are why we actually get a little more daylight on the actual equinox.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray shower possible at night as a cold front passes through the state. A bit more humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph and a little gusty at times.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of light showers or a few sprinkles. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds southeast near 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A lingering early morning shower with some cloud cover is possible, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80.

