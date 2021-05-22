Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a lingering early morning shower/sprinkles, look for skies to return to mostly sunny/partly cloudy. Temperatures will rebound quickly reaching highs in the middle 80s. Sunday starts dry, but as a front drops south across the state, a few late day showers or even a storm cannot be ruled out. Monday may provide a slightly better opportunity for scattered showers with temps a few degrees cooler, in the 70s. With parts of West Michigan now in a Moderate to Severe drought, we really do need a widespread rain across the region. While next week offers multiple chances for some showers and thunderstorms, a consistent, steady rain is unlikely for most locations.

TODAY: Morning clouds and perhaps a passing shower/sprinkle, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of P.M. showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with shower/storm chance. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

