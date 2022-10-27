Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are waking up to mainly clear skies with a chilly start to the day as temperatures will be in the 30s first thing. High pressure remains in control for today and Friday, delivering mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s. Your weekend outlook is ideal! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for Saturday and Sunday, along with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Clouds start to filter in late Sunday, with the chance of showers late Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Rain is expected to depart by the early afternoon on Monday, shifting towards the east side of the state, and allowing for dry skies during trick-or-treat time! Your HALLOWEEN forecast features mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early. Clouds thicken late with the chance of showers overnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

