Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and colder

Posted at 5:26 AM, Dec 17, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Breezy winds remain to start the day as they continue to relax back throughout the morning. Today brings more sunshine and temperatures pushing towards the upper 30s. There's a chance for some light snow arriving on Saturday. Minor if any accumulations expected. We dry out for the end of the weekend and stay very quiet heading into Christmas week. Temperatures next week stay mostly in the 30s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. East northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers. Minor accumulations expected if any. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

