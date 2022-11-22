Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and calm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Morning temperatures kick off in the teens to lower 20s, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. If you're hoping for a good "thaw", this week is for you! Warmer temperatures settle back into the region this week, with daytime highs rising back to the upper 30s to middle 40s. This will encourage some melting of that newly fallen snow! Partly cloudy skies dominate the first half of the week, but clouds thicken by Thanksgiving. There's a chance for a few light rain showers Thanksgiving night as our next weather system moves into the Ohio Valley. Rain showers extend into Friday morning, before drier air settles in for the second half of Black Friday. All-in-all, Thanksgiving travel conditions look to be in good shape! A few clouds are possible on Saturday, with a better opportunity for widespread rain showers on Sunday. High temperatures this upcoming weekend will be in the 40s. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of evening rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance of a rain showers in the morning, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. Becoming dry and mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance of widespread rain showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

