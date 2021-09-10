Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear and cool start to your Friday outside of a stray shower is possible early on, mainly near the lakeshore north of I-96. Otherwise expect a good deal of sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s, which is exactly average for this time of the year. The weekend will feature a bit of a warm up with winds turning southwesterly and temperatures rising into the low 80s. It'll stay mainly dry, too - although by later Sunday a few showers are possible. While there are not any big storm systems heading in our direction, there will be a few chances for showers next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs a bit warmer in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Stronger winds along the lakeshore, leading to high wave heights and potentially dangerous swimming conditions.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of scattered showers along a passing cold front in the evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube