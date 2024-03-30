Today's Forecast: Mostly morning showers, overcast

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: While there could be a few thunderstorms this morning, most of Saturday's system will be plain rain through the morning hours. A few lingering showers may carry into the afternoon, but most will remain dry under cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees. South and west of Grand Rapids may end up with over a half an inch of rain, but Grand Rapids isn't expected to get more than a quarter of an inch. Drier conditions return during the daytime hours Easter Sunday, but more shower chances arrive Sunday night into Monday. We are tracking a bigger developing system Tuesday and Wednesday that looks to bring snow! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly through about midday. Lighter lingering showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry during the day. Rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

