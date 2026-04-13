Today's Forecast: Mostly dry and warm with storm chances tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After the morning round of rain moves out by commute time, the rest of today is trending mostly dry, other than the chance for a few light sprinkles here and there. We start mostly cloudy but should see some sunshine towards the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low 70s with a southwest breeze 10-20 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening through the overnight, and some storms could be strong with West Michigan under a Marginal risk for severe weather. Gusty winds and small hail look to be the main hazards with these storms. However, the better chance for severe storms will come on Tuesday, being under a Slight risk for severe weather. A FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for severe storms between Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Rain chances stay in the forecast daily this week, with temperatures held in the 70s. Multiple rounds of heavy rain will bring river levels back up and some flooding is expected throughout the week. A Flood Watch has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta counties until Wednesday morning.

MONDAY: Early A.M. rain, then mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Chance showers/storms late in the evening, some strong-severe possible. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms overnight, some strong-severe possible. Main threats are gusty winds and hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind SW 10-20.

TUESDAY: FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert: Mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms in the evening-overnight, severe storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Much colder and cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

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