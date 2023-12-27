Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with some sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Most of the rain is north or east of us and we will remain dry thru today. High temperatures remain in the lower 40s for the rest of the workweek. Partly cloudy skies are expected on today, but showers build back in as the system begins to exit on Thursday, and an isolated shower Friday is possible especially in the first half of the day. We look to have a dry start the weekend as afternoon highs struggle to get into the 40s. The best chance for widespread snow in West Michigan will be this upcoming Sunday, New Year's Eve, but accumulations don't look significant for travel impacts. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with breaks of sun. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with snow shower chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

