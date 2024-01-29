Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with some possible sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will be finally dry today for the first time in 23 days! This afternoon may even feature some sunshine as the sunsets and another system approaches. We continue to monitor possible flooding as snow keeps melting and ice jams are possible along area rivers this week. A FLOOD WATCH is issued along the Grand River near Comstock Park until next Monday and A FLOOD WARNING issused along Maple River near Maple Ridge until Wednesday evening. Click here for river level status. Tuesday a weak clipper will bring rain/snow mix starting overnight this evening and in and throughout Tuesday. Precipitation will start out as rain before transitioning to slushy snow with minor impact expected and any accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces and light. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first week of February. Stay alert and informed with FOX 17 weather.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Little more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain / snow mix developing. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube