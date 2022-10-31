Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy Halloween! Scattered light rainfall will be widespread before daybreak, and then another wave of steady showers around midday lasting through the early evening. It will not be an all day non-stop rain, but you will need to watch radar and have rain gear handy inn case for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Halloween and low 60s if dry. Expect some areas of fog Tuesday morning as the system exits and we have radiative cooling. Otherwise, we're in for a warmup with sunshine and lower to middle 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Another system brings chances for rain Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance for scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Calm winds. Lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

