Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this morning as our system moves into the region, winds will pick up and rain will develop for today. Plan on scattered showers and strong winds today, with wind gusts over 40 mph. A Gale Warning has been issued from 1 a.m. until 7 p.m. where wave heights in Lake Michigan will range between 8 to 12 feet. Today also brings the warmest air of the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain subsides tomorrow, which is Election Day. Scattered to widespread showers and cooler temperatures return on Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 40s by the end of next week, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Breezy, too. Winds south at 15 to 25 mph, with individual gusts over 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy late in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube