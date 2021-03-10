Tonight's Forecast: Remaining windy with showers developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Windy and still relatively warm tonight. Showers will develop overnight as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Rain is not expected to be heavy, but may linger into Thursday morning and a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. The sky will begin to clear mid-late morning and remain that way through Friday. High pressure will control our weather over the weekend, but it will be cooler with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and mild. The chance for showers increases overnight. A rare rumble of thunder possible. Windy. Lows in the middle 50s. South-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering early morning showers. Sunshine returns by mid-late morning. Daytime highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35+ mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

