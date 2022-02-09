Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light wintry mix and snow later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds returned overnight leading to a mostly cloudy Wednesday. Warmer temperatures overall are expected this week (as compared to previous weeks) with highs in the low/middle 30s. We may even hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees briefly today and on Friday. A couple of Canadian clipper systems will pass through West Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and/or a light mix, the first of which arrives later this afternoon. As of now, Friday morning has the best chance of seeing substantial accumulations with 1-3 and/or 2-4 inches of wet snow. Some drizzle or light rain showers may mix in as well. Stay up on later forecasts for updates on these systems.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light mix or snow showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix transitioning to light snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries with possible lake enhancement. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Our next clipper system arrives with morning snow likely, perhaps mixing with some rain or drizzle in the afternoon. About a 1" to 3" or 2” to 4” accumulation is possible. Highs briefly warmer in the upper 30s, before more reinforcing Arctic air arrives for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow possible. Bitter cold air is back. Highs in the upper teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

