Today's Forecast: Cloudy with a few drops or flakes possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It's possible we experience some drizzle or mist this morning, otherwise a few light snow showers or flurries are possible through the day. The clouds and light precipitation are being driven by a trough of low pressure and cold front swinging through the Great Lakes. Accumulations will be little to none. There are indications that we could start seeing a pattern change next week. In fact, our team is tracking the potential of a much larger system arriving next Tuesday and Wednesday from the Texas panhandle. This storm will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is not in stone, although forecast models take the low into Michigan. This system is expected to produce rain, snow, and strong winds. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts as accumulations are possible!

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow shower chances. Some drizzle or mist is possible this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts over 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening snow showers or flurries, otherwise decreasing clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds north at 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance snow showers. Some grassy accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

