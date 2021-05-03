Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light rain and cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered showers and storms developed overnight into Monday morning north and south of GR around a front. More showers and isolated storms will move in and primarily impact those along and south of I-96 through early afternoon. Late afternoon and evening Monday should be dry and cloudy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Another round of showers will swing through late Monday into Tuesday morning with the cold front. A few could linger into Tuesday morning, but the majority of the day will be dry on Tuesday. The cold front will bring in chillier temperatures for the remainder of the forecast through Mother's Day. Several days will be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Frost will be a concern again mainly overnight Friday into Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms early on. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, mainly during the morning. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few p.m. showers possible. Highs in the middle/upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Overnight lows in the 30s with frost a concern leading into Saturday.

