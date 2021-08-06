Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Keep your water bottles handy, West Michigan! Heat and humidity are building in. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, along with the chance for a few isolated showers. A mid-level disturbance will pass this late afternoon, bringing the best chance for isolated thunderstorms. It won't be raining all day, but you'll want to keep the umbrella handy. We're developing an unsettled pattern for the next several days. The vast majority of the weekend will by dry, aside from a lingering shower chance on Saturday morning and the possibility of a storm Sunday evening. Temperatures start the slow climb for the weekend, spiking to near 90 degrees on Sunday. Highs will hold in the upper 80s until Thursday of next week. Even if the thermometer falls just short of 90, it'll be humid enough to send heat index readings well into the 90s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with humidity building. Chance of showers, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly south of I-96. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; very humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Highs near 90 degrees and humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube