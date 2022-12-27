Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with increasing winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The snow has finally stopped! We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid teens. Below average temperatures stick around again today in the mid 20s. We stay dry and mostly cloudy both today and Wednesday with some breaks of sunshine available especially tomorrow. Temperatures start to warm mid-week and push into the upper 40s even towards 50 degrees by the end of the week accompanied with scattered rain showers. Thursday morning can lead to a difficult morning commute with fog and frosted roads possible. Overnight Thursday and through New Year’s weekend we will keep rain showers in our forecast. Both the warm temperatures and rain chances will likely lead to possible snow melt flooding and ice jams on local rivers. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy and dry with calmer winds. Highs in the middle 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Fog and frost possible early AM; otherwise mostly cloudy with the chance of rain overnight. Highs in the lower 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Warmer temps with possible snow melt flooding and ice jams. Highs pushing the upper 40s.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

