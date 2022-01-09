Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are waking up to dry cloudy skies which will hollld all day as roads are slushy and slick after the wintry mix moved through overnight. Roads conditions can be difficult especially as temperatures start to quickly fall below the freezing mark. Today starts with temperatures in the mid 30s in the early morning hours before a strong arctic front hits mid-morning and drops the daytime highs into the upper teens by early evening. This arctic air will spawn additional lake-effect snow showers for later Sunday evening into Monday with minor accumulations at that time. This lake-effect situation is not expected to provide high snowfall totals like last week, but still cause travel difficulties with low visibility. Bitter cold air is to be with us for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures moderate by Wednesday into the start of next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with evening lake-effect flurries and snow showers developing. Temps in the low/mid 30s during the morning, then falling into the teens by late day/evening. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35+ mph at times. Wind chills drop below zero through the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wind chills as low as -10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Lingering Lake Effect flurries and snow showers mainly during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

