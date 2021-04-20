Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with cold temperatures and light wintry mix later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After a cold front passed through with some rain yesterday temperatures today and Wednesday will not go higher than the middle 40s. A wave of low pressure forming along the cold front will bring a chance for snow showers to extreme southern portions of the viewing area by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Very light accumulations of wet snow are possible Tuesday afternoon/evening for southeastern areas around the I-94 corridor. Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we expect a hard freeze with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning for all of West Michigan. The timing for these warnings will mainly be from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. when temperatures are expected to be below freezing. Temperatures return to almost average with dry conditions by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, south of I-94. Highs in the lower 40s. West-northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Frost and hard freeze expected. North winds around 8 mph. Lows in the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold start with morning temps in the 20s and a hard freeze likely. Partly cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Breezy. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Hard freeze likely with morning temps in the 20s, otherwise mostly sunny. Temperatures slowly rebounding with highs in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Beautiful weather returning with temperatures around 60 and some sunshine!

