Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures start off warm for your Saint Patrick's Day, with daytime highs returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds develop all day as a weak, moisture-starved cold front moves through late this afternoon and evening. A few pop-up showers are possible, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Behind the front, we're monitoring another system for Friday. Widespread rain showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures falling back to the middle 40s are in store for Friday evening into early Saturday. Temperatures rebound on Sunday, pushing back into the 50s, with dry conditions. Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. It's called the spring/vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight/12 hours of darkness. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY / ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of a few brief, light afternoon/early evening rain showers. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a possible isolated shower but mainly dry. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, and breezy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers through midday. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm again. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. .Highs in the lower 60s.

