Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. An afternoon shower or few sprinkles possible along a cold front. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds/sprinkles, otherwise becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds north/northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop in the afternoon/evening. Windy too! Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

FRIDAY: A mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Breezy. Wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Lake effect rain and snow showers continue, with windy conditions. Highs in the lower 40s, wind chills in the 20s. Grassy accumulations possible.

