Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies are here with rain chances today, with rain changing over to lake-effect snow by late Sunday into Monday. Light accumulations are possible, with lake effect snow bands dropping potentially 1" or less of snowfall. Winds will be gusty on Monday, allowing for the feels-like temperature to be in the teens and lower 20s. The overall quiet, but chilly weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well. If you are traveling for the holiday, rain chances are in our forecast for Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day can see some minor snowfall. Check for updates closer to the holiday. Daytime high temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s this week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Switching over to lake effect snow overnight. Highs in the upper 40s. South / southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light scattered lake effect snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Strong northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill temperatures or "feels like" temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: A lingering snow shower possible; otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

