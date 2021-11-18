Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder with snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Colder air sweeps in on the back side of our wet weather system from Wednesday, shaping West Michigan up for lake-effect flurries and light snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Though nothing significant is anticipated, local coatings of snow are possible Thursday evening. Watch your driving around the region. The pattern stays chilly into this coming weekend, but there are no big systems in sight except for light "system" rain chances Sunday and lake-effect snow chances overnight Sunday into Monday. Light accumulations appear possible at that time. The overall quiet, but cool weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid/upper 40s.

TODAY: Perhaps some sunshine early, other mostly cloudy. Chance for light, spotty rain or snow showers. A coating of snow is possible during the evening on grassy areas. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Our actual highs already occurred at midnight at 44 degrees! Winds west at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Wind chills in the 20s!

TONIGHT: Clouds and light snow showers early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight (especially inland). Cooler too. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph. Don't forget to catch the partial lunar eclipse overnight in areas where we clear of turn partly cloudy!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west/southwest 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain/snow mix showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

