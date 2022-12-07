Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warm & quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Moments of sunshine are possible today but will return to mostly cloudy on Thursday ahead of a bigger system. This will be our best chance for more widespread rain/snow showers. The system is arriving from the southwest late Thursday night into Friday. It's possible we could see some accumulating snow from this one, but the exact track, timing, and temperature profile as we draw closer will be factors in that and may change. Early indications are that 1" to 3" may fall in these areas, but the track of this system will affect final totals. Climate Prediction Center shows temperatures are expected to remain near normal and/or slightly above through mid-December and perhaps leading up to Christmas. We haven't seen measurable snowfall since November 20th! That means a "white Christmas" may be difficult unless the pattern shifts to something colder. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds. Lows near 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with late evening rain/snow chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers. We could see some accumulations, especially along/north of I-96. Early indications are that 1" to 3" may fall in these areas, but the track of this system will affect final totals. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube