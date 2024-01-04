Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with some sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds to begin breaking up into this morning with temperatures falling to the lower 20s. We will stay dry the next two days with the best sunshine chances today and more cloud cover expected tomorrow. Throughout the weekend we will stay with cloudy skies and a have a minor system move through giving snow chances both days with minor to little accumulations. There are indications that we could start seeing a pattern change next week. In fact, our team is tracking the potential of a much larger system arriving next Tuesday and Wednesday from the Texas panhandle. This storm will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is not in stone, although forecast models take the low into Michigan. This system is expected to produce rain, snow, and strong winds. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts as accumulations are possible.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with building cloud cover. Lows in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain / snow mix showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 30s.

