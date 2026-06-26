Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & still feeling comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected today as a storm system passes south of the state. This may push a few stray showers up into some neighborhoods south of I-94 but most of West Michigan will stay dry. A huge warm-up is in store late this weekend and beyond as a ridge of high pressure builds in, with an extended stretch of dry but increasingly hot and humid weather through next week. This area of high pressure will act as a "heat dome", trapping the heat and humidity inside. Highs on Saturday will be close to average around 80, then climbing into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Then a stretch of 90 degree days is expected from Monday through all of next week. With increasing humidity, heat indices will rise to near 100+ each day as well. Make sure you're preparing for the heat and keeping yourself safe during this hot stretch!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance showers mainly south of I-94. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind ENE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind ENE at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs around 80. Wind ENE at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance late P.M/nighttime showers and storms.

MONDAY: Chance A.M. showers, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

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