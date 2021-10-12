Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cooler air works in behind a low pressure system today with readings topping out in the middle 60s along with some lingering scattered showers mainly in the morning. A warmer phase is in store again for Tuesday and Wednesday before temps drop off for this coming weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty to scattered showers. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night shower. Highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers during the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
