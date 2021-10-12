Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cooler air works in behind a low pressure system today with readings topping out in the middle 60s along with some lingering scattered showers mainly in the morning. A warmer phase is in store again for Tuesday and Wednesday before temps drop off for this coming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty to scattered showers. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers during the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube