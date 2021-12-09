Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Clouds will thicken again today. A weak system lifting into the region will produce a chance of light snow or mixed precipitation in the afternoon, especially along/north of I-96. A stronger system is on target to bring mainly rain for Friday late afternoon/evening/night. This system will likely produce temperatures briefly warmer on Saturday morning in the 50s, before falling the remainder of the day. It may also generate wind gusts of between 40 and 50 mph with the core of the strongest winds coming through Saturday early afternoon. Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow/mixed rain shower possible late morning into the afternoon and early evening, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds east-southeast 10 to 15.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing by late afternoon/evening. Breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers mix with and change to snow showers. Temps peak near 50 degrees early morning, then fall through the 40s into the 30s by evening. Very windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

