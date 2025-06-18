Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms, severe possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The Storm Prediction Center upgraded a large portion of southern Lower Michigan into the Enhanced Risk Area (Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms today. The rest of Central Lower Michigan remains in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but heavy downpours, hail, and tornadoes are all in play with this event. TIMING: 3 P.M. to 9 P.M.. Lingering showers will end overnight tonight. Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and less humid. Friday looks mostly dry with highs in the low/mid 80s. A hot weekend is ahead with mostly dry conditions and highs near 90 or better from Saturday through Tuesday next week. The overall pattern remains much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Enhanced Risk Severe (south/east of Grand Rapids) (Level 3 out of 5). Highs around 80. Gusty winds, hail, and a few tornadoes all possible mid/late afternoon and early evening. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: evening showers and storms (severe possible), otherwise mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of a few lingering showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT! Highs in the low/mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs in the mid 90s.

